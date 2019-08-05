Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Investec lowered Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Vertical Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.77.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 108,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,079. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.83. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth approximately $28,033,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,754,000 after purchasing an additional 470,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $27,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,804,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,176,000 after purchasing an additional 271,226 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,512,158 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after purchasing an additional 261,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.