Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,580 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,580 ($72.91) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Investec cut shares of Rio Tinto to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 4,824 ($63.03) to GBX 4,801 ($62.73) in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,479.53 ($58.53).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,247.25 ($55.50) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,768.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 173.14 ($2.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,011 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,510 ($58.93), for a total value of £180,896.10 ($236,372.79). Insiders sold 4,025 shares of company stock valued at $18,156,922 in the last quarter.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

