Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.15 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $359.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.33.

In other news, CFO Dean L. Schorno acquired 50,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at $99,526.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

