Rice Partnership LLC Sells 850 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after buying an additional 30,981,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $797,038,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after buying an additional 4,950,748 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,702.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,518,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,486,612 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,196,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,767,000 after buying an additional 1,231,639 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

BMY stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,505,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

