Rice Partnership LLC Invests $184,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

TLT stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,790. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $136.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

