Rice Partnership LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,236 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 100.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $1,018,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Shares of WMT traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,710,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,046. The firm has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

