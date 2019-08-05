Rice Partnership LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.74. 1,051,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $213.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total transaction of $578,653.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.20, for a total value of $8,693,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,300 shares of company stock worth $20,217,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

