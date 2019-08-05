Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,830,000 after buying an additional 150,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,289,000 after buying an additional 515,587 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 891,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,779,000 after buying an additional 114,824 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 805,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,236,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,426,000 after buying an additional 185,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,422. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

