Retirement Planning Group Sells 2,261 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,355.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.75. 1,548,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,695. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.