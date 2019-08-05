Retirement Planning Group Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.32. 4,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,666. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01.

