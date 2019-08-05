Retirement Planning Group Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. grace capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.95. 5,425,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,117. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $303.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

