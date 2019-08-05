resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. resTORbio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ TORC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 97,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,372. resTORbio has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.26.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that resTORbio will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in resTORbio by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 332,423 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in resTORbio by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 430,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 167,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in resTORbio by 1,292.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,440,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in resTORbio by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 208,184 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

