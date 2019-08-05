Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.74. 341,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $77.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $70,722,950.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at $31,335,919.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $8,709,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160,940.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

