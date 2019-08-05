Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regional Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NYSE:RM traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,781. The company has a current ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 51.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $305.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.93. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.50 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 62,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $1,493,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 68,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,517.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 19.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 75,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,644 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 24.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

