Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 633 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sony in the second quarter worth $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the second quarter worth about $4,785,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the second quarter worth about $3,675,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Sony by 270.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNE. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.