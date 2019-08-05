Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,704,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $3.45 on Monday, hitting $154.17. 14,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.60. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $299,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $73,733.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.77.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

