Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $366,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 163.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. 56,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,312. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 49.68%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.