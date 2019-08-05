Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $321,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,875,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,839,000 after purchasing an additional 290,882 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,852,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,938,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,548,000 after purchasing an additional 910,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,009,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 210,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. 42,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 27,596 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $552,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $823,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,081 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,727.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,482 shares of company stock worth $11,613,097. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

