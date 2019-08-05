Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $18.59 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of FB traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.08. 7,871,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,766,467. The company has a market capitalization of $539.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.36. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,983,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $9,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,793 shares of company stock worth $67,585,618. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.