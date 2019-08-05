Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 950 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.52. 8,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,390. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $262.32. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.08.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,863 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $394,117.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,020 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $102,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,775.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,737 shares of company stock worth $1,027,724. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

