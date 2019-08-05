RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Up 62% Over Last 7 Days

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 72.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $84,617.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 62% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00568148 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00153464 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00061924 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003639 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002732 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000700 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RedFOX Labs is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 1,000,577,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,177,933 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.