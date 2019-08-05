Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,952,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,527,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,193,000 after buying an additional 82,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Raytheon stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,550. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

