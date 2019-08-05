Raymond James Increases Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$9.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised Real Matters from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of REAL opened at C$8.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.54. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.04. The firm has a market cap of $745.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

