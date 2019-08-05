Raymond James Cuts Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $85.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Godaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.63. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $28,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,868.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,970.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,841 shares of company stock worth $5,842,100. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at $2,466,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

