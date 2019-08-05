Ray M. Robinson Sells 6,930 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $866,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,177,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,657. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,362,000 after buying an additional 366,191 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,028,453 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,424,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in American Airlines Group by 50.4% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 638,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 83.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 585,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 266,256 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in American Airlines Group by 86.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.