Radium Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Radium has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00005588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Radium has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $3,310.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,799,029 coins and its circulating supply is 3,790,504 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

