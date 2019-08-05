Qurito (QURO) Price Tops $0.0030

Qurito (CURRENCY:QURO) traded 53% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Qurito token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN and STEX. During the last seven days, Qurito has traded up 315.4% against the dollar. Qurito has a total market cap of $30,916.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Qurito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00235587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01314973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00021637 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00102763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Qurito

Qurito’s total supply is 86,939,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,408,241 tokens. Qurito’s official website is www.qurito.io . Qurito’s official Twitter account is @QuritoOfficial

Qurito Token Trading

Qurito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qurito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qurito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qurito using one of the exchanges listed above.

