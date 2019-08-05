QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.52, 526,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 692,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $797.89 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). QuinStreet had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,621 shares in the company, valued at $558,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,054,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in QuinStreet by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in QuinStreet by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in QuinStreet by 84,154.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

