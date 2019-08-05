Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

QBR.B traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$29.87. The company had a trading volume of 335,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,298. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$25.12 and a 52-week high of C$33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

