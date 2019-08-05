Qudian (NYSE:QD) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Qudian in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qudian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qudian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of QD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 171,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,589. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. Qudian has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qudian will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth $9,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 2,791.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,279,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,713 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

