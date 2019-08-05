Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Achieves $15.13 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $15.13 million and $6,987.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 68,725,610 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

