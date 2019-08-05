Quantstamp Market Capitalization Hits $8.22 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. Quantstamp has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $164,109.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, GOPAX, Binance, DDEX, Kucoin, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

