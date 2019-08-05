Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 22,099 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,110. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

