Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 1.0% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $51,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $522,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.64.

NYSE AVB traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.81. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $214.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

