Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 4,856 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.22. 1,801,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,007. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.