Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $721,207.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.53 or 0.05181787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001191 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

