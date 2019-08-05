Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 66.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.85. 911,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $174,910.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $38,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,059. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

