Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Separately, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 14.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 175,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.94. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

The company also recently announced a … dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3722 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

