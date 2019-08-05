Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 500.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 9,521,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,055,000 after buying an additional 37,670 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,527,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,075,000 after buying an additional 378,900 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,265,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,558,000 after buying an additional 119,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,292,000 after buying an additional 488,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,029,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,041.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,050 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,996. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CY. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.85 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

