Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $387,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,182. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

