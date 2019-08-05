Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $317,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 642,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 94.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,494,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 23.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.94%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.