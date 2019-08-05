Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in ABB by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 82,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.17. 1,646,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. ABB had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.