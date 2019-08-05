Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 59.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,192,000 after purchasing an additional 178,705 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,821,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,991,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. KeyCorp raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.45.

NYSE PSA traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,365. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $251.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

