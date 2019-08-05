Qtum Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00026631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, Coinsuper and Bleutrade. Qtum has a market capitalization of $300.24 million and approximately $185.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001244 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005643 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,669,816 coins and its circulating supply is 95,919,796 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bittrex, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Coinnest, OKEx, Coinone, Huobi, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, BigONE, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Bitbns, CoinEx, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Ovis, LBank, Poloniex, HitBTC, Allcoin, EXX, Bibox, Exrates, ZB.COM, Iquant, Liquid, Cobinhood, Binance, Coindeal, DragonEX, GOPAX, Upbit, HBUS, Kucoin, Crex24, DigiFinex, Liqui, BitForex and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

