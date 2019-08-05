Qbao Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Qbao token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest and EXX. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $11,292.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

