Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 86.4% Higher This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $104,008.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 86.4% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for approximately $57.74 or 0.00494806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00239545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01332870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00101720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,646 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.