Puzo Michael J Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,930,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,549,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 7,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.41, for a total transaction of $1,022,999.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,769,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.55. The company had a trading volume of 938,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

