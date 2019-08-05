Puzo Michael J Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,099,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,834,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

