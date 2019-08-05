Puzo Michael J Acquires 1,701 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.4% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fayerweather Charles boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 30,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 7,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $150.52. The company had a trading volume of 460,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $141.46 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Gabelli upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

In related news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,810 shares of company stock valued at $621,819 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

