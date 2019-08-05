PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Hits $179,879.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $179,879.00 and $96.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00031937 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00148408 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004886 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000553 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 761,295,205 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

